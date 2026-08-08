EC extends SIR deadline, BLOs get nine more days

BENGALURU: The Election Commission has extended the deadline for Karnataka’s electoral roll revision from August 8 to August 17, giving Booth Level Officers nine additional days to complete house-to-house verification and pushing publication of the draft electoral roll to August 24 after nearly half of Bengaluru’s electors were marked under the ASDDO category.

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Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, a week later than the earlier date of August 17. The final electoral roll has also been deferred from October 19 to October 27.

The period for filing claims and objections will now run from August 24 to September 23. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 22, against October 15.

The extension comes against the backdrop of a large number of electors being placed in the ASDDO category, particularly in Bengaluru. Across Bengaluru Urban and BBMP North, Central and South, 48,39,933 electors have been classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate or Others. That represents about 46.5% of the 10.4 million electors covered by the four Bengaluru electoral units.

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{{^usCountry}} BBMP South has the highest proportion, with 10,87,829 of its 21,44,784 electors, or 50.72%, marked ASDDO. In BBMP Central, 8,93,731 of 18,89,919 electors, or 47.29%, fall under the category. BBMP North has 10,83,747 of 23,32,621 electors, or 46.46%, while Bengaluru Urban has 17,74,626 of 40,21,039 electors, or 44.13%, marked ASDDO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BBMP South has the highest proportion, with 10,87,829 of its 21,44,784 electors, or 50.72%, marked ASDDO. In BBMP Central, 8,93,731 of 18,89,919 electors, or 47.29%, fall under the category. BBMP North has 10,83,747 of 23,32,621 electors, or 46.46%, while Bengaluru Urban has 17,74,626 of 40,21,039 electors, or 44.13%, marked ASDDO. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bengaluru figures are substantially higher than the statewide proportion. Across Karnataka, 1,09,83,901 electors, or 19.81% of the state’s 5,54,32,314 electors, have been placed in the ASDDO category.

The largest component of the statewide ASDDO figure comprises electors recorded as permanently shifted, at 66,14,954. Another 16,34,326 have been marked deceased, while 15,90,165 have been classified as untraceable or absent. A further 6,96,536 have been recorded as already enrolled and 4,47,920 under other categories.

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The chief electoral officer’s office said political parties had been given the ASDDO list and that the records were also available with BLOs for verification. “The list of ASDDO has been delivered to the political parties and is available with the BLOs also for verification,” the office said.

The digitisation of Enumeration Forms has progressed further statewide than in Bengaluru. Karnataka’s election machinery has digitised forms for 4,44,48,231 electors, or 80.18% of the total.

The revision has also generated applications relating to additions, deletions and corrections in the electoral roll. The election office has received 3,83,345 Form 6 applications seeking inclusion of new voters and 3,328 Form 6A applications from NRIs. It has also received 31,275 Form 7 applications seeking deletion and 8,25,064 Form 8 applications for correction of entries.

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