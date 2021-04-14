EC heat on Bengal BJP leaders over ‘provocative’ remarks

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours, issued a notice to party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh and warned senior leader Suvendu Adhikari for their comments during campaigning for the ongoing West Bengal polls.

The development came a day after the poll watchdog barred West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly asking Muslim voters to unite and urging local people to surround central forces if they create disturbances. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) called the decision unfair and Banerjee protested in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Sinha and Ghosh had remarked about the killing of four people during polling in north Bengal last week while Adhikari had passed communally charged comments during canvassing in his high-profile seat of Nandigram, which went to the polls on April 1.

Four men were killed at a booth in the Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase polling on April 10 as central industrial security force (CISF) personnel opened fire after allegedly coming under attack from locals. The central forces and ECI said the forces fired in self-defence after being surrounded by an armed crowd, but TMC and the villagers accused the security personnel of opening fire without provocation.

Shortly afterwards, the ECI extended the silent period before the next phase of elections to 72 hours and banned the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district.

ECI banned Sinha for violating the model code of conduct and the 1951 Representation of the People Act for his “provocative statements mocking human life and inciting the forces”.

“The central forces should have killed eight persons instead of four in Sitalkuchi. The central forces should be issued a showcause notice as to why they have killed only four of them,” SInha said on April 12, according to the ECI order.

The poll body took suo motu cognisance of the comments as it found the matter to be extremely urgent and banned the leader without giving him a chance to present his case. The Commission also sternly warned Sinha to refrain from making such statements. The ban on Sinha began at 12pm on Tuesday and ends at 12pm on April 15.

The poll panel also issued a show cause notice to Ghosh for his remark on April 11, when he said“if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi.There will be Sitalkuchi in several places. Be careful.”

The state BJP chief has been given until 10 am on Wednesday to respond to the notice.

Ghosh said that he will respond to the Commission to apprise them of the events that transpired. “A similar incident happened with me, where locals attacked us, when I visited the area three, four days ago. Will respond to the EC to tell them my side,” he said.

In another order, ECI warned BJP leader and party candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, for his March 29remarks that “if people vote for Begum there will be mini Pakistan”. Adhikari was allegedly referring to Banerjee, his rival in Nandigram.

On Tuesday,the Commission warned Adhikari and asked him to desist making any such public utterances again.

Last week, the Commission also snubbed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his communally charged remarks with reference to Banerjee as “begum”.

The fifth phase of polls for 45 seats in four districts on April 17 is the largest of the eight rounds of elections.