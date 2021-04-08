EC notice to Mamata over ‘split Muslim vote’ remark

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India sent a notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for her alleged appeal to the minority community, while campaigning in Hooghly, to not allow a split in their votes among different political parties. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours.

“The commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the statement within 48 hours of receipt of the notice, failing which the commission shall take a decision without further reference to you,” the notice stated.

During an election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly on April 3, Banerjee allegedly appealed to the Muslim voters to not let their votes get split among different political parties. “I appeal to my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands. Don’t split the minority votes listening to the devil, who is moving around with BJP’s money. He makes many communal statements and triggers clashes between the Hindus and Muslims,” she said.

Soon after the rally, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, lodged a complaint with the EC alleging that Banerjee was demanding votes on “communal grounds”.

In its letter to the CM, the poll panel said that her statement was found to be in violation of the provisions contained in Section 123(3), 3(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and clauses 2,3,4 of Part 1 of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates.

Polling in the state, which is being held in eight phases, began on March 27 and will continue till April 29.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, attacked Banerjee over the same comment. “Dear Didi, recently you said all Muslims should unite, and not allow their votes to be divided. You are saying this means that you are convinced that the Muslim vote bank has also gone out of your hands, the Muslims have also turned away from you,” Modi said while addressing an election rally in north Bengal.

The TMC, however, hit back at the EC and the BJP over the notice.

“Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJP’s complaint. What about TMC complaints of 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote. Gentlemen - at least keep up the farce of impartiality!” Mahua Moitra, TMC MP, tweeted on Wednesday evening