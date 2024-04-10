ECI directs clear identification of printers, publishers on poll-related hoardings

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated clear identification of printers and publishers on all printed election-related material including hoardings to ensure transparency and accountability. The commission also said that it now holds printers, publishers, and outdoor advertisers accountable for political ads. (Representative file photo)

The commission said, “Sending a strong message, the Election Commission of India today has directed all States/UTs mandating the clear identification of printer and publisher on printed election-related material including hoardings, ensuring accountability and transparency in campaign communications.”

In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of all states and union territories, the commission said, “In hoarding spaces controlled/regulated by local self government/municipal authorities, hoardings without the identity of the publishers have been noticed.”

The poll-body authority has referenced to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Section 127A of the Representation of People Act which says, ”No person shall print or publish, or cause to be printed or published, any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher thereof.”

The body further said that this requirement is a “cornerstone for regulating campaign financing and fixing of responsibility in case content is found unbecoming of the framework of Model Code of Conduct or the statutory provisions.”

It also said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) earlier this month had provided instructions to all its licensees and contractors to allow ads promoting a party/candidate but prohibited ads against them or using public funds for party/government promotion.

It also said, “All political advertisements will be displayed only after certification/approval of the designated authority responsible for approving advertisement.”