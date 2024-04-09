ECI issues directions for use of dummy ballot units

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions regarding the preparation and use of dummy ballot units by political parties and candidates to educate voters, and for campaign purposes. (Pic for representation)

Giving this information here on Tuesday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the Commission had no objection to the use of dummy ballot units prepared by candidates and political parties for awareness and publicity purposes. These dummy ballot units can be made from wood, plastic, or plyboard boxes, which could be half the size of the official ballot unit and can be coloured in brown, yellow, or slate colours.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said that like dummy ballot paper, the dummy ballot unit may also include provisions for displaying the candidate’s serial number, name, and symbol. It may also include a battery-operated button and a lamp that lights up when the button is pressed.

“However, the name and symbol of any other candidate contesting from the electoral area should not be included in the dummy ballot paper. Dummy ballot papers can be printed in any colour like brown, yellow, or slate, but not in white or pink. The dummy ballot paper should not resemble the actual ballot paper in size and colour,” Rinwa clarified.

The CEO, on Tuesday issued guidelines aiming to protect voters and poll duty staff from heat and sunstroke at polling stations.

The guidelines ask the officials concerned to ensure arrangements such as tents, canopies, chairs drinking water and fans at polling centres.