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ECI releases lists of voters included, deleted post-appellate process in Bengal

The Supreme Court last week ordered the inclusion of cleared voters in the electoral roll at least two days before polling to entitle them to vote

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:23 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday released lists of voters included in the electoral roll after the Supreme Court-appointed appellate tribunals cleared them, and those deleted for the want of clearance.

On Thursday, 152 of West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of polling. (PTI/Representative)

“Two lists have been published for the first phase of polls. One comprises the names of voters included in the electoral roll after court-appointed appellate tribunals cleared them. The second one [list] comprises deleted voters,” said an ECI official.

The Supreme Court last week ordered the inclusion of cleared voters in the electoral roll at least two days before polling to entitle them to vote. It marked a significant relaxation of the earlier freeze on voter lists, as many voters remained caught in the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

On Thursday, 152 of West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of polling. The polling for the remaining 142 seats will be held on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.

 
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