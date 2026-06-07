...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL money laundering case

ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL money laundering case

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 11:08 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kochi, The ED, which is probing a money laundering case linked to CMRL and involving former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, has approached a court here seeking access to documents collected by the SFIO during its investigation into the matter.

ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a petition before the Special Court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Kochi seeking copies of documents gathered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office , which had investigated alleged "fake" expenses admitted by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd before the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

ED sources said the documents sought by the agency include records related to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the company owned by Veena, which was engaged in IT consultancy services.

The agency has requested the court to direct the SFIO to provide copies of documents collected during its investigation. The petition is likely to be considered next week.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL made payments amounting to 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited without receiving any services in return.

Officials said these expenses were later admitted by CMRL before the Income Tax Settlement Commission, following which a complaint was referred to the SFIO for investigation.

In its prosecution complaint, the SFIO alleged that fictitious cash expenses amounting to 182 crore were recorded by CMRL over a period of 15 years. It also alleged that the company paid 91 crore towards transportation services to firms owned by the Kartha family.

Last month, the ED conducted searches at 10 locations linked to the case, including premises associated with Veena and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is her husband.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi pinarayi vijayan ed
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL money laundering case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.