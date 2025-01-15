ED arrests ex-Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former Chhattisgarh excise minister and incumbent Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in an alleged liquor ‘scam’, reported news agency PTI. Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma.(X/@Kawasilakhma)

ED had said on Monday that the senior Congress leader used to "receive" a substantial amount in cash on a monthly basis out of proceeds of crime generated from the alleged liquor scam estimated to be around ₹2,161 crore.

As per the agency, Kawasi Lakhma was the main recipient of proceeds of crime in cash during his regime as excise minister in the previous Congress government the state, news agency ANI reported.

What is the case?

The ED's investigation into the liquor scam, which is alleged to have taken place between 2019 and 2022, uncovered that illegal commissions were generated through various illicit means.

According to the central agency, bribes were collected from distillers for each "case" of liquor procured by the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), the state body responsible for the purchase and sale of liquor.

The sale of unaccounted "kacha off-the-books" country liquor was another method of generating illegal profits, the ED claimed, noting that none of the proceeds reached the state exchequer and were instead pocketed by the syndicate.

The illegal liquor was sold exclusively through state-run outlets, the ANI report cited ED.

The ED also stated that bribes were paid to distillers to enable them to form a cartel with a fixed market share, and to those involved in the foreign liquor segment.

These revelations came two days after the ED's Raipur unit conducted search operations at seven locations across Raipur, Dhamtari, and Sukma districts in connection with the liquor scam, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On December 28, the ED raided the residential premises of Kawasi Lakhma, a six-time Congress MLA, along with those of his son Harish Lakhma and other close associates.

The search led to the discovery of evidence showing that Kawasi Lakhma had used the proceeds of crime in cash during the relevant period. Multiple digital devices, believed to contain incriminating records, were also seized.

Earlier investigations revealed that the liquor syndicate, led by Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, and others, was operating in Chhattisgarh.

An attachment order worth ₹205 crore has already been issued in this case. So far, five individuals have been arrested, and a Prosecution Complaint along with two supplementary charge sheets has been filed, with the special PMLA court in Raipur having already taken cognizance of the matter.