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ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in Bengal coal case

Officials said that Chandel was taken into custody from Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 10:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vinesh Chandel, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case related to alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

The arrest comes more than a week after the agency launched fresh raids on I-PAC on April 2, including at Vinesh Chandel’s residence.(LinkedIn/ Vinesh Chandel)

The arrest comes more than a week after the agency launched fresh raids on I-PAC on April 2, including at Chandel’s residence and the premises of another director, Rishi Raj Singh, and former communications in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Vijay Nair.

Officials said that Chandel was taken into custody from Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA and will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

ED has alleged that around 20 crore proceeds of crime generated in the West Bengal coal mining racket were transferred through hawala channels to I-PAC.

Earlier, in January, a dramatic raid on the office of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, sparked a legal battle with the West Bengal government. ED had accused the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, of obstructing its searches and removing evidence, while Banerjee alleged that ED was attempting to seize election-strategy-related documents from I-PAC premises just before the assembly elections.

 
west bengal illegal mining enforcement directorate
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