ED attaches assets worth 3 crore of TMC leaders, others in Saradha case

ED said in a statement that the assets belong to TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Satabdi Roy, and Debjani Mukherjee
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Kunal Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth 3 crore of TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, its MP Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee in the Saradha chit fund money laundering case.

It said a provisional order for attachment of the movable and immovable properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency said in a statement that the assets belong to "Kunal Ghosh, ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (brand ambassador in Saradha), and Debjani Mukherjee who is director in Saradha Group of companies in Saradha chit fund case."

Assets worth 600 crore have been attached in this case till now.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

He has been questioned by the ED in this case apart from others.

He was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.

The former TMC MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.

