ED gets 10-day custody of RJD MP in money laundering case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The party defended Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh and said the case against him reeked of political vendetta.

Hours after his arrest, a Delhi court on Thursday sent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an alleged import of fertilisers from foreign suppliers at inflated rates, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Officials said Singh, 61, was picked up from his residence in Defence Colony under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was sent to the Rajya Sabha by RJD in March last year.

The party defended him and said the case against him reeked of political vendetta. “Centre, through its agencies, has been targeting the Opposition party leaders and misusing the central agencies. We are yet to get the details of his arrest. But the party stands behind him,” said Mrityunjay Tiwary, RJD spokesperson. 

