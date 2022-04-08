ED questions Omar Abdullah, NC says ‘vicious vilification’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case involving the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED headquarters in Delhi, Abdullah said he was called for questioning in the 12-year-old case and “will further help them if they need me”. The NC, however, termed the move a “vicious vilification” of the former chief minister and continued misuse of the central investigation agency.

The case pertains to the purchase of the J&K Bank’s building in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla in 2010, allegedly at an exorbitant rate of ₹180 crore. In 2019, the anti-corruption Bureau of Jammu & Kashmir had registered multiple FIRs against the bank and its office bearers in connection with the case.

People familiar with the matter said during the questioning Abdullah maintained that as chief minister, he had no role in the purchase of the building. The bank was subject to the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In March, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked the bank’s former chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh and others for alleged irregularities in sanctioning loans and investments. Taking cognisance of CBI’s FIR, ED initiated a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe.

According to officials familiar with the case, the former J&K chief minister arrived at the ED headquarters in New Delhi at 11 am on Thursday where his statement was recorded.

Abdullah, who was at the ED office for about four hours, told reporters: “They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in a nearly 12-year-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me. They did not accuse me of anything.”

Earlier in the day, the NC said that Abdullah was asked to appear before ED sleuths as his attendance was necessary in connection with the investigation.

“Inspite of it being the holy month of Ramzan, and Delhi not being his primary place of residence, Abdullah did not seek a postponement or a change of venue and appeared as per the notice,” the statement said.

The statement also accused the Centre government of misusing central agencies to target political rivals. “Over recent years we have seen that wherever state elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP.”

“Even though this exercise is political in nature, Omar Abdullah will cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part and he is not an accused in any matter under investigation,” he added.

