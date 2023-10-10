ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering probe: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the premises of Delhi's AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan as part of a money-laundering investigation, reported news agencies citing people aware of the development. The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The visuals shared by news agencies show heavy security deployment outside Khan's Okhla residence where the raids are underway.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (HT photo)

Amanatullah Khan represents the Okhla constituency and is also the Delhi Waqf Board chairman.

The agency has taken cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the legislator, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board, reported PTI.

Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in September last year in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. He was later granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

The raids came days after the federal probe agency raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence and subsequently arrested the Rajya Sabha member.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

