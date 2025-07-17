ED raids premises linked to Chhangur Baba amid religious conversion allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning began raids at 14 locations linked to Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, and his accomplices. Among premises searched, 12 were in Uttar Pradesh's Utaraula and two were in Mumbai. The ED began raiding premises linked to Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, at 5 am on Thursday.(HT)

The raids against Chhangur Baba came amid allegations of him masterminding a large-scale religious conversion racket in UP's Balrampur.

The raids resulted in the recovery of of large quantities of land documents, luxury vehicles, gold, and unaccounted cash.

The ED also targeted one Shahzad Sheikh's location in Mumbai, as over ₹1 crore was transferred from Chhangur Baba's accounts to his account.

Chhangur Baba is accused of accumulating vast wealth under the guise of religious faith, with disclosures of properties worth crores of rupees.

The ED has also focused on Chhangur Baba's close followers, associates, and ashram managers, investigating their bank accounts, properties, and transactions. There is suspicion of foreign funding in Chhangur Baba's network, with evidence of money coming from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal.

Chhangur Baba and his aide Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested by the UP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad on July 5. Both of them, alongwith Chhangur Baba's son, were allegedly part of an organized network involved in the religious conversion of Hindus and other non-Muslims to Islam.