ED searches properties of official linked to Karnataka minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched multiple properties linked to the additional commissioner of the Karnataka excise department, Y Manjunath, who is also the brother-in-law of state public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, in an investigation into alleged suspicious foreign transactions and suspected benami assets, people familiar with the matter said.

Manjunath Y

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The coordinated searches began early Wednesday at Manjunath’s residence in Hanumanth Nagar in Belagavi and extended to an apartment linked to him in Bengaluru, a friend’s house in Ainapur village in Athani taluk, and properties belonging to his relatives and close associates in Mysuru, Arsikere and Tumakuru, the people said. Officials examined documents and other records during the operation, which was carried out under tight security.

People familiar with the investigation said the inquiry relates to allegations involving suspicious overseas financial transactions, illegal transfers of money to foreign countries and the alleged acquisition of benami assets. ED however, has not officially disclosed the basis of the searches or the specific allegations being investigated.

Responding to questions in Belagavi, Jarkiholi said it was premature to draw conclusions about ED’s action. “This could be a departmental level matter. It could also be a routine inspection. We do not have any exact information yet. We will not know why the search took place until the information is officially released. We cannot say anything about it until we get complete information. Let us wait until tomorrow.”

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{{^usCountry}} The searches continued through Wednesday, while the ED had yet to issue an official statement explaining the scope or objective of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The searches continued through Wednesday, while the ED had yet to issue an official statement explaining the scope or objective of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manjunath is the son of former Ballari Member of Parliament Devendrappa. He is married to the sister of Satish Jarkiholi as well as BJP legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi, placing him within one of Karnataka’s best known political families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjunath is the son of former Ballari Member of Parliament Devendrappa. He is married to the sister of Satish Jarkiholi as well as BJP legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi, placing him within one of Karnataka’s best known political families. {{/usCountry}}

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