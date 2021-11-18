ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who served as the minister of tourism in his sister’s cabinet, has been ordered to appear before the ED in New Delhi at 11am and record his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read| Mehbooba Mufti stages protest against Hyderpora killings

PTI quoted some officials to report that the questioning of Tassaduq Hussain is regarding some funds which he allegedly received in his accounts from some businessmen based in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother,” Mehbooba Mufti told PTI on Wednesday and said that the summons was a political vendetta against her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the ED had summoned Mufti’s mother Gulshan Nazir in July this year in connection with a money laundering case. According to PTI, the case filed under the PMLA is linked to the recovery of at least two diaries by the central agency following raids on an alleged associate of Mehbooba. The diaries comprise details regarding purported payments made from the chief minister’s discretionary fund in alleged contravention of rules, PTI further said in its report.

Mehbooba herself has been questioned by the central agency in another money laundering case.

The 62-year-old PDP president, who has been sharply criticising the Union government over the recent civilian killings in the Union Territory, was reported to have been placed under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar until further orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police officials, Mufti was on the way to Press Colony in Srinagar to participate in a protest but was not allowed to move towards the location.

However, the police clarified that she is not under house arrest and was stopped to participate in the protest because of security reasons.

(With agency inputs)