Edan Alexander: 5 facts about US hostage in Hamas custody for 589 days

Hamas’s armed wing announced on Monday that it has decided to release Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier with American citizenship, later in the day, news agency AFP reported citing a statement by group spokesperson Abu Obeida on Telegram. Edan Alexander was kidnapped during the October 7 attack(Reuters)

The decision marks a significant breakthrough as it comes amid the talks of first direct engagement between the United States and Hamas.

Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American soldier, has been held captive since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and abducting around 250 others.

His expected release is seen as a “monumental” gesture towards the US and part of broader mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen humanitarian aid channels into Gaza.

Alexander is an Israeli soldier

Edan Alexander is a 20-year-old, American-Israeli citizen and soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. He was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others abducted.

Last living US in Hamas custody

Edan is the last known living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza. His expected release marks a major turning point in months of tense negotiations. US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff confirmed the agreement and thanked Qatar and Egypt for mediating.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear, however, that “Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan.”

Alexander was born in New Jersey

Born and raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City, Edan moved to Israel in 2022 after finishing high school. He enlisted in the Israeli military shortly after relocating. His family and community in New Jersey have closely followed his case since his capture.

Appeared in Hamas’ Thanksgiving video

There have been very little information about Edan since his abduction by Hamas, However, he appeared in a video released by Hamas over the Thanksgiving weekend in November.

In the clip, he was seen crying and pleading for help. While it was painful for the family to watch, they said it was also a relief to know he was alive. “It was difficult to watch, but we were glad to see him,” his mother told news agency AP.

Some freed hostages told his father that Edan had lost significant weight but had been helping others in captivity, the AP report said.

Hamas release in ‘good faith’ to America

The decision to release Edan comes just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to the Middle East. Trump called the development “monumental news” and described the release as a “good faith gesture” by Hamas.

“Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, some Israeli families have voiced concern. “Trump is rescuing him. Who will rescue Gali and Ziv?” asked Maccabit Mayer, whose nephews remain in Hamas captivity.

