Edappadi, Thondamuthur election results | Live updates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a voter outreach ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai.

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Results for key Tamil Nadu constituencies, including Edappadi and Thondamuthur, are being declared today as counting gets underway across the state. These seats are part of a high-stakes election that saw a record voter turnout of 85.15 per cent, the highest ever in Tamil Nadu. Edappadi, located in Salem district—which recorded over 90 per cent polling—remains a closely watched constituency, with senior leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami contesting from his traditional seat. The election has witnessed intense competition, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance seeking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front aims for a comeback. The presence of newer political players has also added a fresh dimension to the contest. Stay tuned for constituency-wise updates and verified results as official figures are released through the day.