Education ministry: Six non-BJP states skipped achievement survey

Six non-BJP-ruled states did not participate in the maiden State Educational Achievement Survey conducted by national assessment regulator PARAKH earlier this month, the education ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The six states are Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The survey, aimed at identifying areas requiring improvement in school teaching and learning, was carried out on November 3 to understand the baseline performance in the development of the competencies at the end of the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages. It also assessed educational competencies among students at the block level at grades 3, 6, and 9.

“This extensive survey covered approximately 80 lakh students from 3 lakh schools at 5,917 blocks across the nation. It also includes 6 lakh teachers and more than 3 lakh field investigators…Barring Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, all other States and UTs participated in the implementation of the survey,” the ministry statement said.

HT reached out to a Delhi government spokesperson for a reaction but did not get one immediately.

In its statement, the ministry said the survey was conducted in pen-paper mode with OMR technology.

“With the successful execution of the State Educational Achievement Survey 2023, crucial insights into the strengths and potential areas for enhancement within the education system will be available. These insights will form the bedrock for evidence-based policies and initiatives directed towards enriching the quality of education for the students,” said Sanjay Kumar, secretary, school education, ministry of education, in a statement.