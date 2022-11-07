Educational institutions to commemorate tribal freedom fighters on Nov 15

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated in schools and higher educational institutions across the country on November 15 to commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the Union education ministry has said.

A debating competition on the contribution will be held as part of the celebrations. The contributions of tribal leaders such as Birsa Munda will also be highlighted.

November 15 was last year declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in memory of tribal freedom fighters as part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

In a statement, the ministry on Sunday said November 15 marks the birth anniversary of Munda, an iconic freedom fighter and social reformer who fought against the British colonialists and encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and to unify.

“These celebrations will inspire future generations to acknowledge the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art, and rich tribal heritage,” said the ministry.

