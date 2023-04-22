Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: PM Modi, world leaders extend greetings

Leaders across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The world leaders extended the message of joy and compassion on the occasion.

A view of Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid. Huge crowd of people offer namaz at the Masjid on this significant day. (ANI)

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Murmu tweeted, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr I extend my wishes to all countrymen especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Eid, which is the festival of love and kindness gives us the message to help others. On this occasion, let us take the resolution to move ahead together."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the occasion.“Eid Mubarak to everyone! May this auspicious festival bring peace, happiness & prosperity to all,” he wrote.

“#EidMubarak to Muslim communities celebrating across the UK and around the world!” wrote UK PM Rishi Sunak extending his greetings on the festival day.

Extending his and 'first lady' Jill Biden's “warmest greetings” on Eid, Joe Biden tweeted, "As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, Jill and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the United States and across the world.

We wish you a joyous holiday filled with community and compassion. Eid Mubarak!"

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended greetings on Eid. He tweeted, “Happy new year to the UAE and its people.. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation. Happy new year to the world... May God accept your obedience.. and perpetuate your joys.. and fulfill all your aspirations.”

