Eid-al-Fitr 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi offers Namaz in Hyderabad, greets people

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday greeted people after offering namaz at Tadban Eidgah in Hyderabad on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, Owaisi can be seen greeting people amid a crowd in Hyderabad.

A fierce critic of the ruling BJP, particuarly on issues related to minorities and the Muslim community, Owaisi broke down last week while speaking near Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan. Referring to the demolition of houses and businesses - many belonging to Muslims - in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, he lashed out at 'attempts to wipe Muslims out of the country'.

"People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home," he said.

Hitting out at prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he said, "Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us."

Owaisi alleged the BJP had ushered in a 'wave of hatred against Muslims'.

"BJP wants to oppress us so much that we take up weapons. But do you know what our arms, and weapons are? Our arms through which we will only seek dua," he declared.

Over in Rajasthan, the demolition of two temples in Alwar district created another political storm. Owaisi had condemned the demolition and had demanded apologies from both the opposition BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for 'attacks on all places of worship'.

On Sunday Owaisi also slammed the BJP over its plans to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, saying the focus should be on the growth of economy and generating employment.

"Amit Shah and BJP leaders are saying they will bring a Uniform Civil Code... but it is not the country's need today. The economy has gone down... passenger trains in the country are being cancelled to transport coal... unemployment is growing, which requires focus."