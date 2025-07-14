Eight labourers crushed to death as truck overturns in Andhra’s Annamayya district

At least nine labourers were killed while 12 others got injured when a truck carrying mangoes overturned on the embankment of a tank in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Pullampet village around 11pm. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place near Pullampet village around 11pm. All of the deceased were identified.

While eight of them died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Rajampet.

A police official of Pullampet police station said as many as 21 labourers from Shettigunta ST Colony in Railway Kodur block (of Annamayya district), Vaddivedu and Kalvakuntla areas of Venkatagiri block in Tirupati district had come to Isukapalli village for harvesting of mangoes.

After completing their work, the labourers boarded a mango-loaded lorry bound for the Railway Kodur market.

“As the truck reached Reddicheruvu embankment, it overturned, as a result of which the labourers were crushed under the mango load,” the police official said.

Rescue teams used a crane to move the overturned lorry and recover those trapped underneath. The accident led to congestion on the Kadapa–Tirupati route.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that overloading of the truck and over-speeding by the driver are responsible for the accident,” the official added.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over the deaths. He inquired with officials about the cause of the mishap and asked them to provide the best possible medical care for the injured.

Officials informed the chief minister that the accident occurred while the victims were returning from Rajampet to Railway Kodur during the night, an official statement from the CMO said.

The CM assured that the government would support the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure quality medical treatment for the injured.