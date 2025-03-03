‘Either someone from party…or relative’: Himani Narwal's mother on daughter's killer

The family of murdered Congress worker Himani Narwal on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused, after one person was arrested in connection with the case. The Haryana Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder(Srinivas BV/X)

“I am sure the accused is a known person, either someone from the party or someone from her college or our relative. Only they could come home... I am sure someone tried to do something to her, and she protested, which is why this happened,” Savita, the slain Congress worker's mother told ANI.

“She did not tolerate anything wrong... I want the death penalty for the accused... No one from the government has contacted us so far,” she added.

Himani Narwal's body was found in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on March 1. Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh had told ANI that it seemed the girl was murdered and her body was thrown on the road, and further investigation is being carried out.



Mother claimed ‘election and party’ took Himani's life

On Sunday, Narwal's mother had alleged that elections and the party took her daughter's life.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita had said,

“She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous,” she added.

The Congress worker's brother Jatin told ANI,"One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media... We will get justice... We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information... We want death penalty for the accused."

Her uncle said,"Whoever the accused is, we want justice... Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her... We have had no contact with the police."

(With ANI inputs)