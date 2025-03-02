Haryana Congress worker’s body found in suitcase: What cops have revealed so far

A woman's body was found in a suitcase in Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday, and the Congress party identified the victim as a party worker and have demanded a “high-level probe into the murder”. The body was found in a large blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which Sampla police were alerted. Police personnel and forensic team investigate at the spot after the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a suitcase, near Sampla bus stand, in Rohtak, Saturday, March 1, 2025(PTI)

Forensic experts arrived at the scene, and investigations revealed that the victim was between 20 and 22 years old. She had a scarf around her neck and mehendi on her hands.

The deceased, Himani Narwal from Kathura village in Sonepat, was a Congress worker who participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and various political events, including those with Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

More details on what the police said

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh stated that the girl appeared to have been murdered and her body dumped on the road, with further investigation underway.

“We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered, and her dead body has been thrown here. We are investigating the rest, and further action will be taken after registering a case. She is between 20 and 22 years old and the body has just been found, we will identify it and take further action,” he said.

Forensic teams were called to collect evidence. “We suspect she was killed elsewhere before her body was stuffed in the suitcase and dumped here. CCTV footage is being analysed to determine when the suitcase was left at the spot,” Singh added.

Authorities have booked unknown persons under sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by sub-inspector Narender from Sampla police station.

“When I unzipped the suitcase, I saw a woman with injury marks. Then we informed our SHO and forensic experts. The woman’s body was taken to PGIMS for post-mortem and identification,” Narender said.

SHO Singh confirmed that they are analysing Himani’s call records and CCTV footage for leads. Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother and brother have remained silent about the incident.