Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase near Sampla bus stand

BySunil Rahar
Mar 01, 2025 03:36 PM IST

Abandoned suitcase spotted by commuters on 200 metres from Sampla bus stand on Rohtak-Delhi highway; police suspect victim strangulated to death, efforts on to ascertain identity.

An unidentified woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday, police said.

Police and forensic experts at the spot where the suitcase stuffed with the woman’s body was found near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday.
Police and forensic experts at the spot where the suitcase stuffed with the woman’s body was found near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted by commuters 200 metres from the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak district and the police were informed.

“When the suitcase was unzipped, we found the body of a woman aged between 22-25 years with injury marks on the neck. The police are ascertaining the identity of the woman,” said Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura.

Sampla police station house officer Bijender Singh said that a team along with forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence.

“It appears that the woman was strangulated to death before the body was stuffed in the suitcase. We are scanning CCTV cameras to find out when the suitcase was thrown here,” he said.

The body has been sent to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification.

Investigation is underway, the SHO said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On