Haryana: Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase near Sampla bus stand

An unidentified woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday, police said. Police and forensic experts at the spot where the suitcase stuffed with the woman’s body was found near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted by commuters 200 metres from the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak district and the police were informed.

“When the suitcase was unzipped, we found the body of a woman aged between 22-25 years with injury marks on the neck. The police are ascertaining the identity of the woman,” said Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura.

Sampla police station house officer Bijender Singh said that a team along with forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence.

“It appears that the woman was strangulated to death before the body was stuffed in the suitcase. We are scanning CCTV cameras to find out when the suitcase was thrown here,” he said.

The body has been sent to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification.

Investigation is underway, the SHO said.