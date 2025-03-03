Himani Narwal murder: 1 accused arrested for killing of Haryana Cong worker

The Haryana Police on Monday said they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, ANI reported. Congress worker Himani Narwal seen with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.(Srinivas BV/X)

Narwal's body was found inside a suitcase near Sampla bus stand on Rohtak-Delhi highway on March 1.

On Sunday, the Haryana Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of the 23-year-old Congress worker. Four teams of the Rohtak Police were looking for the culprits, PTI quoted a police official.

Narwal lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. Her body, which was found in a suitcase in Rohtak district on Saturday, bore some injury marks, police said.

Narwal's family refuse to cremate daughter

Narwal's family said they will not cremate her till killers are arrested.

Her mother Savita alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span.

"It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise or it could be anyone else," the mother, who was accompanied by her son Jatin, said.

Haryana Congress leaders described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker, who also took part in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier. They said she was pursuing law degree and had been associated with the party for the last nearly a decade.

ALSO READ: 'Most unsafe state for women': Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda on Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder

Savita said her daughter used to work for the party till late hours and had dedicated her life for it.

"Last time, I talked to her on February 27. She had said she will be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off," her mother, who reached Rohtak from Delhi, was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she said.

She also said her elder son was murdered many years ago and lamented, "even then I did not get justice".

Narwal's brother Jatin said the family was informed about the murder on Saturday afternoon.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)