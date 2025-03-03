Murder of Congress worker: SIT formed to investigate crime

A day after the body of 22-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway, the police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder. Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra reached Himani Narwal's house to console her mother in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajneesh Kumar, who is leading the three-member SIT, said that the police are utilising cyber security and forensic experts to gather evidence. “Himani’s mobile phone has been recovered, and we are analysing her call history for leads. She last spoke to her family on the morning of March 1, and her body was discovered around 11 am the same day. Preliminary findings suggest she was strangled before being placed in the suitcase, indicating a planned murder,” he said.

When questioned about why Himani’s mobile phone remained active after her death, DSP Kumar declined to comment, stating that the matter was under investigation.

Life cut short

Himani Narwal, a law student pursuing an LLB after completing a BSc, had been living alone in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak. Originally from Rindhana village in Sonepat, she had been residing in Rohtak for several years. Her family had faced multiple tragedies—her father died by suicide in 2022, and her elder brother was killed in 2011. Her mother, Savita Narwal, and brother, Jatin, currently live in Delhi.

Following the discovery of her body, her family initially refused to allow a post-mortem until the attackers were arrested. However, after assurance from Congress leaders Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal, they agreed to proceed with the examination. A team of doctors at PGIMS, Rohtak, is conducting the autopsy, which is expected to take several hours.

Allegations within the party

Himani’s mother, Savita Narwal, has raised suspicions that her daughter’s murder could be politically motivated. She claimed that some members within the Congress party were envious of Himani’s growing influence, particularly after last year’s assembly elections.

“Many people in the party became her enemies as her stature rose. The culprits could be her friends or someone from Congress. We will not perform her last rites until the accused are arrested,” she said.

Savita also revealed that her daughter had been distressed after the party’s defeat in the elections and was looking for a job. “She had decided to stay away from politics and focus on her studies. She even agreed to get married,” she added.

Family demands swift action

Himani’s brother, Jatin, has urged the police to check CCTV footage near their house, as the suitcase in which her body was found belonged to their family. He also accused the administration of not cooperating effectively.

“The police should investigate who took the suitcase from our home. If they were serious, the culprits would have been caught by now. We even reached out to Asha Hooda (wife of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda) for help, but she did not respond,” Jatin said, adding that Himani had worked closely with the Hooda family during election campaigns.

Meanwhile, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the guilty, regardless of their political affiliations. “I have spoken to the SP, and he is hopeful of finding clues by Sunday evening. This case must be handled seriously, and the guilty must be punished, whether they are from our party or outside,” he stated.

With suspicions pointing toward political rivalry and personal betrayals, the investigation is now focused on uncovering the motive behind Himani’s murder and bringing the perpetrators to justice.