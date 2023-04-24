'He is an experienced leader..': Shinde on Pawar's 2024 election plans

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reacted to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement on contesting the 2024 Maharashtra elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, saying the veteran leader is experienced and anyone can think on what he wants.

“He is an experienced leader. His comments are important. Now, anyone can think and understand what they want", Shinde told ANI.

Amid the reports of rebellion within his party, Pawar in Amravati was asked whether MVA parties will fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together. Pawar said, "Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is a willingness to work together. But desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not- all this has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?"

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that MVA will contest the next assembly elections together. Raut said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain. Its prominent leaders are Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. In 2024, MVA parties will fight (Maharashtra Assembly) election together."

Last week, Raut even claimed that the MVA coalition will win 180-185 seats in the assembly polls and at least 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Last week, there was a buzz of a possibility of a split in the NCP and its leader Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in Maharashtra. The NCP chief said that if the party has to take a strong stand, it will take but there has been no discussion on it.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this," Pawar said.

The party has so far denied all rumours of Ajit Pawar's suspected rebellion which have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.