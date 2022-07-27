Eknath Shinde's wish for Udhhav Thackeray on birthday: 'Pray to Jagadamba…'

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday wished former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of his birthday and wrote he prays to Jagadamba for his long and healthy life. Shinde and Uddhav are at loggerheads since the rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Also Read | Some people were praying for my ill health: 5 things Uddhav says in interview with Sanjay Raut

Amid ongoing legal tussle, Uddhav Thackeray has launched an all-out attack on Shinde and his coterie of MLAsfor betraying him. In an interview with party MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said those who left him are like rotten leaves, shed for the benefit of the tree.

Talking about his surgery and prolonged illness the advantage of which, as claimed by Uddhav, has been taken by Shinde, Uddhav said after his surgery, there was a time when he could not even move. "I will always live with this painful reality. I entrusted someone with the party, and gave him the status of number 2. I had trusted you (Shinde) to take care of the party, you broke that trust, that too when I was in the hospital," Uddhav said.

Some people were praying for his recovery but some people, Uddhav said, were praying for his ill health. "Some people were doing murti visarjan and praying for me to remain in ill health. These people who were doing murti visarjan are now immersing their own party. Rumours were being circulated that he will never be able to stand again," Uddhav said.

Warning the Shinde faction against using the name of Balasaheb, Uddhav said, "I dare them to try and separate Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Unfortunately, my parents are not alive, but they (rebels) should take the blessings of their own parents and campaign, give speeches and seek votes. Why steal my father? You have no dedication, no sense of duty, no courage? You are a traitor."

On Tuesday, Balasaheb's daughter-in-law Smita Thackeray who was the wife of Jaidev Thackeray (Uddhav's elder brother) met Shinde and became the first member of the Thackeray clan to meet Shinde. Smita and Jaidev Thackeray got divorced in 2004. “Eknath Shinde is an old Shivsainik who has become the chief minister. I came here to congratulate him. I know him and his work for the last many years. It was a courtesy meeting. We have been knowing each other for a long time so I met him today,” she said.

