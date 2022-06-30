Eknath Shinde says portfolio talks with BJP soon, everything else rumours

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who manoeuvred the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Thursday tweeted talks over portfolio distribution with the BJP are yet to take place and whatever lists are doing the rounds on social media are rumours. So far, there has been no discussion with the BJP about the number of the name of the ministries that will probably go to the Shinde camp, but will happen soon."Our focus is Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva, the teachings of Anand Dighe and the overall development of Maharashtra and the individual constituencies of the MLAs," Eknath Shinde tweeted. This was Shinde's first tweet after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation on a Facebook Live on Wednesday at 9.30pm. Also Read: As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya Thackeray’s time to rise and shine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP's message for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs after Uddhav resigns: ‘Urge them not to…’

Eknath Shinde with his herd of MLAs is still in Goa while Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is getting ready to stake claim to the government. Fadnavis is likely to hold official talks with Shinde where the portfolio issue is likely to be finalised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a week of rebellion, the dissident MLAs returned to Goa from Guwahati as they were supposed to take part in the floor test the Governor ordered on Wednesday to resolve the political crisis in the state. But as Uddhav Thackeray's resignation came soon after the Supreme Court declined to stay the proposed floor test, there will be no floor test.

Until late into the rebellion, Eknath Shinde denied any BJP link with their political move. Shinde claimed he and his band of MLAs represent the original Shiv Sena while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena diverted from the path of Balasaheb's Hindutva. The rebel faction also named their unit 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)' and said this group will not merge with any other parties. Shiv Sena passed a resolution to take action against anyone using the name of either Shiv Sena or Balasaheb.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON