‘People from each community must maintain peace’: Eknath Shinde on Nashik temple incident

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reacted to the incident of an alleged attempt by a group of Muslims to enter the holy shrine of Trimbakeshwar jyotirlinga temple in Nashik and said that the administration and people should coordinate to maintain peace and law and order in the state.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Devendra Fadnavis sets up SIT headed by ADG to probe May 13 temple incident

While briefing the reporters, he said, "It's the responsibility of the administration to maintain law and order but people must also cooperate. People from every community must come forward and maintain peace".

Meanwhile, deputy CM and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered to set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the alleged incident. The SIT will also probe a similar incident that happened last year.

The Maharashtra's home ministry in a Twitter post said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registerd in the illegal gathering of a crowd at the main gate of the Trimbakeshwar temple.

Meanwhile, Nashik Rural superintendent of police (SP) Shahaji Umap, on Monday, attributed the incident to a "misunderstanding". He said, "The incident seems to have happened due to a misunderstanding as the Muslims wanted to go inside the temple premises when their procession was underway… We called the group of Muslims who said they will not henceforth attempt to enter the premises if it is not allowed".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BG Shekhar, IG Nashik said that the police has taken cognizance of the incident. “There’s peace in Trimbakeshwar and there’s no problem in the law and order situation. We will proceed investigation as per the rules and regulations and will take further action on that basis. Our police inspector in Trimbakeshwar will do the further investigation”, he told ANI.

Read here: Shinde-Fadnavis govt should now focus on development

Only Hindus are allowed to enter the holy temple of Lord Shiva, as per the temple trust. Police personnel said the incident took place on Saturday when a group of people tried to enter the temple when security guards stopped them.