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Elderly woman killed, 16 injured after AC explosion triggers fire at Dehradun hospital

The incident took place at Panacea Hospital near Rispana Bridge at around 9.35 am, and the deceased was identified as Veeravati

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 66-year-old woman was killed and 16 others injured after an explosion in an air-conditioning unit triggered a fire at a private hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday, officials said.

Dehradun, May 20 (ANI): Doiwal Assembly constituency MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola visits a patient at the Panacea Super Specialty Hospital following a fire at the hospital, in Dehradun on Wednesday.(ANI)

The incident took place at Panacea Hospital near Rispana Bridge at around 9.35am, and the deceased was identified as Veeravati. Officials said that the AC was in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). At the time of the incident, 14 patients were admitted in the hospital, out of which at least four to five people were admitted in the ICU.

Officials added that preliminary findings suggested a short circuit as the cause.

Teams from the district administration, police, fire services, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) took part in the rescue operation. They recovered around seven attendants, staff and others trapped in the premises, and transferred all patients to nearby facilities. Critically ill patients were prioritised for transfer, officials said.

 
uttarakhand dehradun fire
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Elderly woman killed, 16 injured after AC explosion triggers fire at Dehradun hospital
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