'Elected MP Amritpal Singh behind bars': Congress MP Channi takes jibe at Centre

Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, alleged on Thursday that the country is facing an “undeclared Emergency” due to which controversial MP Amritpal Singh is behind bars.



“Every day they (BJP) have been talking about Emergency, but what about the undeclared Emergency in the country today? A famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed and his family did not get justice, this is Emergency. 20 lakh people elected an MP (Amritpal Singh) and he is behind bars under NSA, this is also Emergency,” said Channi. Congress Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi . (ANI)

Amritpal Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of 1,97,120 votes. He was arrested by Punjab police in April last year and booked under the National Security Act.



Earlier Congress' senior leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ravneet Singh Bittu of trying to attack Charanjit Singh Channi inside the House.

“When our member Channi ji was speaking about the general politics… Minister (Ravneet Singh Bittu) from the treasury benches intervened… He personally made allegations against our honourable member. As per Rule 253 it's not applicable. The minister violates the violate it and tries to attack the member,” said Venugopal.

Read: Inflation even in commodities that we were self-sufficient in: Raghav Chadha in RS

Venugopal sought Speaker Om Birla's intervention and said Bittu should apologise to Channi. At this moment, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh intervened, saying, “Mr. Speaker, I appeal to members from both sides to check the speeches and see who has said what. If someone has used unparliamentary language, they should be expelled from proceedings to maintain decorum in the House.”

In his response, Speaker Om Birl said members from the treasury benches and the Opposition should not cross the “line”.

“Many members including Rajnath Singh have made it clear not to defame anyone and keep the spirit high. Members should make statements that will be on record and action is taken," said Om Birla.

Charanjit Singh Channi said that opposition members would take all suggestions seriously as the Speaker is the custodian of the House. Channi assured that all his statements about Budget 2024 would be within the ambit of the law.