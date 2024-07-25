Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 live Updates: Houses to continue ‘discriminatory vs visionary’ Budget debate

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are discussing the Union Budget. (SansadTV)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 live Updates: The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. The debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Budget for 2024-25, also presented on Tuesday, will also continue.

Today, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kirtivardhan Singh will present papers in Parliament.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is expected to address the implementation status of recommendations from the 250th report of the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs, related to the 243rd report on the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's demands for grants for 2023-24.



Budget session highlights: From Wednesday

1. The Opposition accused the Union Budget of being "discriminatory" and favouring certain states to protect coalition government. They also labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as "shaky and vulnerable."

2. The ruling BJP defended the budget, calling it a step toward achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' and claimed it would empower the "neo-middle class." BJP MP B Mahtab said that the budget's long-term goal remains unchanged.

3. Congress MP Kumari Selja criticised the budget as a collection of "rhetorical promises" and questioned its fairness to states beyond those governed by NDA allies. She also criticised the absence of a caste census.

4. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee condemned the budget as "anti-people," arguing it only benefits coalition partners while neglecting the rest of the country. He labelled the budget as betraying and failing the common people.

5. DMK's Dayanidhi Maran said that has not addressed the middle class, while TDP's Sribharat Mathukumili praised it as "visionary." NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule called for more focus on agrarian distress and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.