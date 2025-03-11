Election Commission invites party chiefs, senior leaders to discuss unresolved electoral issues

The Election Commission of India on Monday called on all the national and state political parties and asked them to submit suggestions on any unresolved issues by April 30. The ECI also proposed interaction with presidents and senior members.(HT_PRINT)

In addition to inviting written suggestions, the poll panel also proposed interaction with presidents and senior members of all parties at their convenient time.

The ECI's move aims to strengthen the electoral process to evolve in line with the established legal framework.

"In an individual letter issued to political parties today, the Commission also envisaged an interaction with the Party Presidents and senior members of the party, at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen electoral processes by the established law," the notice issued by the poll panel read.

The poll panel further informed that during an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all States/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties.

The ECI chief directed the officers to resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action-taken report to the Commission by March 31, 2025.

"Political parties are one of the key stakeholders amongst 28 stakeholders identified by the Commission as per the Constitution and statutory framework covering all aspects of electoral processes," the ECI stated.

Opposition demands discussion on voter list discrepancies

This ECI's notice comes a day after the opposition parties led by the Congress demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on the doubts that have arisen on the integrity of the electoral process after alleged discrepancies in voter lists.

In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in the lower house.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the lower house, Gandhi said that the voter lists "are being questioned across the country" and the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on the matter.

"Questions have been raised by the opposition in one voice in every state, including Maharashtra," he said.