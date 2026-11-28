The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday notified a revised schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, setting January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date and February 8 for publication of the final voter list, days after the state election office abruptly postponed the exercise.

The SSR was originally scheduled to begin on November 23. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo/Representational) more less

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Under the new timeline, rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by December 3 and the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 15. Voters will be able to file claims and objections from December 15 to January 14, 2027 which ECI will dispose of by February 1, the Commission said.

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The January 1 qualifying date means those who turn 18 on or before that date will be eligible to enrol as voters.

Request from West Bengal CEO

The revision follows a request from the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO), which the Commission said it had accepted. “We received a request along with a proposed schedule from the West Bengal CEO’s office. The request was processed accordingly,” a senior ECI official, requesting anonymity, said. The state CEO declined to comment.

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{{^usCountry}} In its letter to the CEO, seen by HT, ECI said it had “acceded to the proposal” made by the state election office on November 18. It directed the state to give wide publicity to the revised schedule and inform political parties in writing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its letter to the CEO, seen by HT, ECI said it had “acceded to the proposal” made by the state election office on November 18. It directed the state to give wide publicity to the revised schedule and inform political parties in writing. {{/usCountry}}

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The SSR was originally scheduled to begin on November 23. On November 20, the CEO’s office announced that it “is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances”, without specifying the reason.

ECI had subsequently told HT that it was unaware of the reason for the postponement and that the decision had been taken by the state CEO’s office. The Commission on Friday also approved the state’s proposal to rationalise and shift polling stations. The proposal, sent through letters dated November 13, 14 and 20, will result in changes to polling-station locations, although ECI’s letter did not specify the stations affected.

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“In this context, all the political parties shall be informed and wide publicity shall be done in the concerned polling areas to create awareness among voters about the new locations of the polling stations. All concerned officials may also be informed accordingly for necessary action,” ECI said in its letter.

SSR order in West Bengal

The SSR is a routine annual exercise that updates existing rolls by enrolling new and first-time voters, correcting personal details, shifting addresses and disposing of claims and objections. It is different from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which involves a much more extensive verification of existing voters. SIR involves door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who distribute and collect enumeration forms. Voters who cannot be found or verified may be left out of the draft roll and can seek inclusion through claims and objections.

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The revised SSR schedule comes against the backdrop of concerns over the ongoing electoral-roll revision in West Bengal.

HT reported on Thursday that several voters whose inclusion in the rolls was challenged by the CEO during the SIR were unable to track the status of their appeals on the ECINET portal. The issue has added to scrutiny of the adjudication process, which is handling millions of claims and appeals.

ECI had ordered the SSR on October 15 under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, for 17 states and Union territories, including West Bengal. The schedule for states undergoing or having recently completed the SIR was to be announced separately. The SSR was stalled in these states while the ECI conducted the SIR. Draft rolls under the SSR were published on November 12 for 14 states, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with Uttar Pradesh’s following on November 17.

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ECI has now asked states to use the SSR to clean up their rolls after the SIR. In a November 25 letter to CEOs of 25 states and UTs, including West Bengal, it directed officials to compare existing voter details with information collected during the SIR.

ECI stressed that all corrections will be made only through a Form-8 signed by the elector and subject to verification and approval. “No changes shall be made solely on the basis of automated identification”.

The TMC has repeatedly raised concerns over the exclusion of legitimate voters during the revision process. “All legitimate voters must be included in the voter’s list. Neither the draft list nor the final list can be published even if one legitimate voter is excluded. Elections have to be held based on that error-free voters’ list,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

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