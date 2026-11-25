The Election Commission of India (ECI) received 10.39 lakh Form-6 applications from November 17 to 23 from eligible citizens for enrolment as voters under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll 2027 for UP assembly constituencies. Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki led the state in receiving Form-6. (For Representation) more

During the two days of the special campaign on November 21 and 22, 6,40,239 Form-6s were received in the state that accounted for 61.6% of the total 10,39,836 Form-6s received by ECI under the SSR.

The data indicates that in comparison to the rural areas voters in urban hubs of the state submitted maximum Form- 6. Lakhimpur Kheri, which has large rural hinterland, has emerged as an exception where citizens in large numbers submitted Form 6.

Among the districts- Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki led the state in receiving Form-6s while Badaun, Jaunpur, and Jhansi lagged behind. A record 3,99,218 Form-6s were received from the citizens on a single day on November 22.

The SSR of the electoral roll commenced in Uttar Pradesh with the publication of the draft voter list by ECI on November 17. The draft electoral added nearly 19 lakh voters since the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on April 10, taking the total number of enrolled voters to 13.59 crore.

But an estimated 2.58 crore eligible adults are still outside the electoral rolls, underlining the challenge before the poll panel as it began the SSR ahead of the 2027 polls.

During the SSR-2027 process, claims and objections will be received from November 17 to December 16. They will be resolved by December 28. The final publication of the voter list will be done on January 4.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said, “Special campaigns were held on November 21 and 22 at all 173,730 polling stations across the state. 6,40,239 Form-6s were received during the special campaign days. A record 3,99,218 Form-6s were received in a single day on November 22. The special campaigns will be held again on November 28 and 29.”

During the special campaign days, 3.2 lakh Form 6 were received—six times more than the four days of the SSR (November 17 -20). On November 22, 65.6% more Form 6 were received in comparison to November 21. On November 23, 1,84,379 Form 6 were received. According to the data the ECI received 5.99% Form 6 per polling station in the state.

Among the districts Ghaziabad topped in receiving Form 6 per polling stations where 57,981 (19.67%) Form 6 were received followed by Lakhimpur Kheri, 50,078 (15.24 %), Barabanki 30,666 (11.18 %), Sambhal 18,139 (10.19%), Agra 38,191 (9.92%), Sonbhadra 16,294 (9.82%), Kasganj 11,515 (9.68%), Kannauj 13,848 (8.96%), Mainpuri 15,874 (8.91%) and Bulandshahr 26,864 (8.86%).

The assembly constituencies that received maximum Form -6 included Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad) 11,871 ( 24.28%), Loni (Ghaziabad) 12,135 (22.47%), Modinagar (Ghaziabad) 8,110 (21.23%), Lakhimpur (Kheri) 9,470 (21%), Muradnagar (Ghaziabad) 9,045 (17.95%), Nighasan ( Kheri) 6,554 (16.94%), Sahibabad ( Ghaziabad) 16,834 (16.30%), Jaidpur (Barabanki) 7,452 ( 16.20%), Dhaurhara ( Kheri) 6,468 (16.17%) and Palia (Kheri) 7,003 (16.10%).

If the number of Form 6 received is counted district wise, Ghaziabad tops with 57,981 forms followed by Lakhimpur Kheri (50,078), Agra (38,191), Lucknow (32,091), while Barabanki received 30,666 Form 6. In terms of number of Form 6 received in an assembly constituency, Sahibabad tops with 16,834 forms.

The 10 UP districts that received lowest number of Form 6 include Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Hardoi, Bahraich, Jhansi, Jaunpur and Badaun.

The 10 assembly constituencies that received lowest number of Form 6 included Jamania (Ghazipur), Shahshwan (Badaun), Raniganj (Pratapgarh), Dhanaura (Amroha), Jakhania (Ghazipur), Jafarabad (Jaunpur), Payagpur (Bahraich) and Gainsari (Balrampur).

The CEO said all district election officers were instructed to conduct extensive publicity during the special campaign days to enrol eligible citizens, especially youth and women.