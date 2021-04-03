Home / India News / Election 'Commission': Rahul Gandhi's 2-word squelcher on poll body; BJP replies
Election 'Commission': Rahul Gandhi's 2-word squelcher on poll body; BJP replies

The Congress has questioned the EC after a BJP candidate's vehicle was found transporting a polled EVM in Assam's Karimganj district
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Earlier in the day, the Congress condemned the EC for its decision to reduce by half the 48-hour-long campaign ban imposed on Himanta Sarma.(PTI File Photo)

Coming down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the poll body amid a huge row over a polling team in Assam carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate's vehicle.

In a two-word tweet, he wrote Election 'Commission', alleging the poll body's involvement in the Assam EVM controversy.

The Congress has questioned the EC over the incident and said if the poll body does not wake up now and remains complicit, it will be fatal for democracy.

The video that showed an EVM being transported in a car that belonged to the wife of Krishnendu Paul, a BJP candidate in Patharkandi, sparked violence in Karimganj district.

The EC suspended four poll officials and ordered a repoll at the booth as a video went viral on social media. It has ordered repolling in polling booth 149 of Ratabari seat in Assam following the furore.

Taking a swipe at the EC, Gandhi yesterday tweeted in Hindi that the "EC's car has broken down, the BJP's intentions are bad and the condition of democracy has worsened".

Earlier in the day, the Congress held a protest against the incident and alleged that the ruling party in the state is indulging in electoral manipulation.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP took a swipe at Gandhi and responded to his two-word tweet with two words, distorting his surname Gandhi to 'Ghandy'.

