Rajya Sabha polls in 3 states on July 24; Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien in fray

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for ten Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa. The polling will be held on July 24 and counting will take place on the same day.As per the notification released by the poll panel, 10 Rajya Sabha seats in these three states are falling vacant due to the retirement of the respective members. Here are the members whose terms will end during July and August.1. Vinay Tendulkar (Goa)2. Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya (Gujarat)3. Jugalsinh Mathur (Gujarat)4. S Jaishankar (Gujarat)5. Derek O' Brien (West Bengal)6. Dola Sen (West Bengal)7. Pradip Bhattacharya (West Bengal)8. Sushmita Dev (West Bengal)9. Shanta Chhetri (West Bengal)10. Sukhendu Shekhar Ray (West Bengal)Here is the entire schedule of the Rajya Sabha elections to the seats whose members will retire.Issue of notification: July 6Last date of nominations: July 13Scrutiny of nominations: July 14Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: July 17Date of poll: July 24Time of voting: 9 am to 4 pmCounting of votes: July 24 at 5 pmDate before election shall be completed: July 26The Election Commission also announced the schedule for the election to another seat in West Bengal which fell vacant due to the resignation of its member Joaquim Falero. Issue of notification: July 6

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tenure as Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat will end on August 18.(PTI)

