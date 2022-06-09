Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Election Commission to announce Presidential poll schedule today
india news

Election Commission to announce Presidential poll schedule today

President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24. The election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent President’s term.
The Presidential election is expected to be held in July. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the election of the President of India on Thursday, a statement from ECI said.

The election is expected to be held in July as President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24. As per Article 26 of the Constitution of India, the election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent President’s term.

The Presidential election will be followed by the election for the vice president in August.

In 2017, the Presidential elections were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20. The Congress-led Opposition had fielded former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as its candidate. The ruling dispensation mustered 661,278 for Kovind while Kumar received 434,241votes.

The opposition’s choice for the Presidential candidate will depend on the name the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) puts forward, a Congress leader said. Discussions on the vice-presidential election, in which only the MPs can vote, have not started yet, a non-Congress opposition leader said, seeking anonymity.

The fragmented Opposition’s chances of getting its candidate elected in the race are however, slim. Even though the NDA is short of the majority mark of 549,452 votes by 9,000 votes, it has loyal supporters such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party, who can make up for the deficit.

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, the Congress has a difficult task in hand to find a name that will be acceptable to all opposition parties, some of whom have been maintaining distance with the Congress in the recent months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP