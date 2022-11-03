Gujarat Assembly election 2022 dates to be announced today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly election on Thursday at 12 noon. Last month, the EC announced the schedule of the Himachal Pradesh election and faced questions as to why it skipped announcing the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained that it was not unprecedented as in 2017 also the schedule of the two assembly elections was announced separately. The weather of Himanchal Pradesh was cited as one of the reasons why the schedule for the state was announced first.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8, 2023.

The battle for Gujarat has become intensified with the BJP and the AAP emerging as the top two players. In 2017, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats while 77 seats were with the Congress. The ruling party is looking to secure its sixth straight term in the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

