Election Commission transfers over 900 officers in Gujarat: Official

Over 900 officers of various grades and services have been transferred by the Election Commission in poll-bound Gujarat, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

“Compliance received from chief secretary Gujarat,” an EC official said. “More than 900 officers of various grades and services transferred as per ECI guidelines n instructions.”

On October 21, the Commission wrote to the Gujarat chief secretary and director general of police to furnish the compliance reports after the stipulated time period to transfer the officials had lapsed.

The Commission, comprising of chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, has also directed that the remaining 51 officers, including six senior IPS officers, also be asked to report to their respective headquarters. It has asked the Gujarat government to send a compliance report by Thursday.

EC is yet to announce the dates for the Gujarat elections, the assembly for which lapses by February 18 next year. Meanwhile, elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, and the votes will be declared on December 8.

