‘Election for confusion’: Congress MP takes a dig at PM Modi over Nagaland issue

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government in Nagaland over the ‘list of broken promises’. He recalled PM Modi's slogan for the previous assembly election in Nagaland and said there has been ‘no solution’ to the protracted political issue of the state.

“The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution along with a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan an ‘Election for Confusion’,” Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress MP's remark came ahead of the Nagaland assembly election that is scheduled for February 27. He asked chief minister Neiphiu Rio and his ‘masters in Delhi’ about the reasons to not find a political solution to the longstanding issue of the state. “In the last five years, with the type of majority the state government had, the BJP had in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, whatever solution they had in mind would already have been done,” he said at a press conference held in Dimapur.

The decades-old issue that Ramesh mentioned involves the core demands for a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland. Separate negotiations have been made with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isaak Muivah (NSCN-IM) with the central government since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG) since 2017. These two bodies have been at the forefront to put forward the core demands. Similarly, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has been demanding for a separate statehood.

A framework agreement with NSCN-IM was made with the central government in 2015 and agreed position was taken with NNPG in 2017. However, the final solution on the matter is yet to be attained.

