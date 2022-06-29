Election for Vice President to be held on August 6, EC releases schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday released the schedule for the election of Vice President stating the same will be held on August 6 this year. The term of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The counting of votes will be held the same day, the Election Commission said. The last date for filing nomination papers is July 19.

"As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the Commission said.

Members from both Houses of tParliament will vote for the election of Vice President.

The election for the presidential post is set to be held on July 18. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu for the election, while Yashwant Sinha is the joint candidate of the Opposition. Murmu filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sinha filed his papers amid a big show of unity of Opposition leaders days later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail