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Elections 2026: Sensex rises 356 pts, Nifty up 122 as markets cheer poll-driven optimism

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:00 pm IST
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, helped by buying in blue-chip stocks and state poll results moving towards an outcome in line with market expectations.

Sensex rises 356 pts, Nifty up 122 on Monday, May 4.(Representative image)

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 355.90 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,269.40. During the day, it jumped 997.25 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,910.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 121.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 24,119.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards from the pack.

"Investor sentiment remained supported by a favourable election outcome in West Bengal and a better-than-expected Q4 earnings, helping markets look past Middle East-related concerns.

"However, intermittent profit booking persisted amid uncertainty surrounding the US 'Project Freedom' initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Stock-specific momentum added to the upside, with leaders like Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever driving gains on the back of strong operational updates, he said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, were buyers as they bought stocks worth 3,487.10 crore.

Stock exchanges were closed on Friday for Maharashtra Day.

On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. The Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Elections 2026: Sensex rises 356 pts, Nifty up 122 as markets cheer poll-driven optimism
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