Electoral bonds case: 5 things SBI said in its compliance affidavit to Supreme Court

The State Bank of India on Tuesday had shared all details of electoral bonds with the Election Commission, which is set to publish them anytime before March 15, i.e Friday.



On Wednesday, India's biggest public lender submitted a compliance affidavit before the apex court, sharing details of the bonds purchased and redeemed between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year. The Supreme Court submitted all details of electoral bond data as directed by the Election Commission. (PTI)

Here are 5 things that SBI stated in its compliance affidavit:

The SBI said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, it had prepared records in which the date of purchasem denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and (in relation to the political parties) the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded. This record was made available to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by hand delivering in digital form (password protected).

2. The lender said that the data was furnished on the electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024.



3. A total of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period April 1, 2019 till February 15, 2024. On the other hand, 22,030 bonds were redeemed during this period.



4. Out of these 22,217 electoral bonds, as many as 3,346 bonds were bought between April 1, 2019 and April 11, 2019. A total of 1,609 bonds were redeemed during this period.



5. Between April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024, a total of 18,871 bonds were purchased and 20,421 bonds were redeemed.

What made SBI share details of electoral bonds with ECI?

On February 15, the Supreme Court had struck down electoral bonds as ‘unconstitutional’, asking SBI to stop issuing them immediately. “SBI shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to Election Commission," the top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had ruled.



The SBI had sought extension till June 30, but the apex court on March 11 rejected its plea and asked it to furnish the details by Tuesday, which the lender complied with.