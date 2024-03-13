 SBI files compliance affidavit before SC in electoral bonds case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / SBI files compliance affidavit before Supreme Court in electoral bonds case

SBI files compliance affidavit before Supreme Court in electoral bonds case

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 12:25 PM IST

The State Bank of India submitted electoral bonds data to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The State Bank of India on Wednesday filed a compliance affidavit in the electoral bonds case. In the affidavit, the public lender has shared details of electoral bonds purchased and redeemed till February 15, 2024.

According to the data provided by SBI, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019 to April 11 the same year. A total of 1,609 bonds were redeemed, the data showed.

From April 12, 2019 to February 15, a total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 bonds were redeemed, the SBI data added.

The electoral bonds data was handed over in a pen drive with two password protected PDF files. Passwords were given in a separate envelope, HT has learnt.

On Tuesday, the SBI had submitted details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission, day after the Supreme Court rejected its plea seeking extension till June 30.

“In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that,” a five-judge top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had asked the SBI.

“The SBI has to just open the sealed cover, collate details and give information to the Election Commission," the bench had added.

The State Bank of India submitted electoral bonds data to the Election Commission on Tuesday.
The State Bank of India submitted electoral bonds data to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On