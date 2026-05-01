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Elephant brought to Kochi temple for festivities turns violent, kills one

An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 02:55 pm IST
PTI |
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A captive elephant brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly in Kochi turned violent on Friday, attacking and injuring a couple of persons, with one of them dying in the incident, police said.

Visuals of the incident show the elephant attacking the vehicles parked near the temple. (ANI Video Grab)

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the temple.

It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area, police said.

"It has not been violent in the past. Something must have triggered it. It is calm now," he told a TV channel.

 
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