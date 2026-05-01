Elephant brought to Kochi temple for festivities turns violent, kills one

A captive elephant brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly in Kochi turned violent on Friday, attacking and injuring a couple of persons, with one of them dying in the incident, police said.

Visuals of the incident show the elephant attacking the vehicles parked near the temple. (ANI Video Grab)

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Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the temple.

It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After being darted, the elephant became even more agitated for a brief time and flipped over another vehicle inside the temple grounds which it had earlier damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After being darted, the elephant became even more agitated for a brief time and flipped over another vehicle inside the temple grounds which it had earlier damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the jumbo calmed down gradually, allowing the Forest Department team to tie ropes to its hind legs and restrain it by tying the elephant to a couple of trees, according to visuals on TV channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the jumbo calmed down gradually, allowing the Forest Department team to tie ropes to its hind legs and restrain it by tying the elephant to a couple of trees, according to visuals on TV channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A person claiming to be associated with the elephant said that the jumbo had in the past participated in the Thrissur Pooram festival and was calm by nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person claiming to be associated with the elephant said that the jumbo had in the past participated in the Thrissur Pooram festival and was calm by nature. {{/usCountry}}

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"It has not been violent in the past. Something must have triggered it. It is calm now," he told a TV channel.

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