e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

Justice Prakash Naik extended the interim protection from arrest granted to both of them for four weeks.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(HT FILE Photo)
         

Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail applications of activist Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad case but gave them four weeks’ time to approach the Supreme Court.

Justice Prakash Naik extended the interim protection from arrest granted to both of them for four weeks.

Navlakha had approached the high court a day after a special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail plea on November 12, 2019. Teltumbde had approached the court for pre-arrest bail in February 2019.

Both of them were booked by the Vishrambaug police station in Pune where a case was registered on January 8, 2018, on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local builder, Tushar Damgude.

Damgude alleged that members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and Kabir Kala Manch spread hatred through provocative songs, plays and speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which led to violence following the incident at Bhima-Koregaon.

The police later conducted searches at the residences of various activists and recovered a document, ‘Strategy and Tactics of The Indian Revolution’.

It allegedly said the motive of the banned terrorist organisation, CPI(Maoist), was to seize political power by organising people into an army and wiping out Indian armed forces through war and establish “people’s democratic state”.

Navlakha’s lawyer said there was absolutely no material to link the journalist-writer with the crimes and inadmissible electronic data was being portrayed as evidence. A pre-arrest bail was sought for him claiming that he was against Naxalite activities and was a “peace activist.”

The special court at Pune, however, rejected his anticipatory bail plea noting that the prosecution had sufficient material to show that Navlakha was “not only a member of the banned organisation but an active leader”.

“Prima facie, it can be noted that organisation of Elgar Parishad at Pune was part of the larger conspiracy of the banned organisation and the Bhima-Koregaon episode is one of the instances of the execution of the said conspiracy,” said the judge.

The special court also said the documents seized from the house search of some of the accused revealed a “deep-rooted conspiracy of extremely serious repercussions and the applicant (Navlakha) was a party to the said conspiracy”.

The case relates to the violence on New Year’s Day in 2018 on the banks of the Bhima river, where thousands of people, mostly Dalits, had gathered to mark the anniversary of an 1818 victory of the British Army, manned primarily by Dalit soldiers, over the Peshwa, the then rulers who instituted oppressive caste practises.

A group of unidentified men on motorcycles attacked the visitors and pelted stones, killing one person and injuring 40.

The police investigation initially pointed at far-right Hindu groups but then concentrated on the event called the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017. Police said the event was funded by Maoists, and that the provocative speeches made at the gathering triggered the clashes a day later.

In June and August of 2018, police arrested nine prominent activists and raided the homes of many others in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
Bag with power bank triggers security scare at Supreme Court
Bag with power bank triggers security scare at Supreme Court
Love, lust, heartache: Secret dating lives of young Saudis
Love, lust, heartache: Secret dating lives of young Saudis
Smartphone companies should stop selling smartphones below Rs 5,000
Smartphone companies should stop selling smartphones below Rs 5,000
Lamborghini on EMIs? Why more and more millionaires are paying in breaks
Lamborghini on EMIs? Why more and more millionaires are paying in breaks
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news